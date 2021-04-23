Timothée Chalamet opens up about high school romance

In a new interview, Madonna’s 24-year-old daughter opened up about her career ambitions — and also discussed her high school romance with Timothée Chalamet.

The trained dancer and model confirmed to Vanity Fair that Chalamet, 25, was her “first boyfriend” when they were classmates at LaGuardia High School of Music, Art, and Performing Arts on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

“I have a lot of respect for him; we were a small item,” Leon told the mag.

The young couple did not have it easy — Madonna would not allow them to leave the house without parental supervision at the time, PageSix reported.

It appears extravagant coming from the edgy Queen of Pop, who, as her daughter recently revealed, is frequently sent strange and racy gifts.

“She expects something nice that she will use, and instead receives a leather horse condom and a bong shaped like a c–k and balls,” Leon explained. “She is not even a marijuana user.”

Leon — whose father is former celebrity trainer Carlos Leon — said she was pushed hard growing up as the daughter of an international superstar.

She began ballet classes at the age of three, telling Vanity Fair, “My mother really pursued that once she saw the potential.”

Leon, also known as “Lola,” has maintained a relatively low-profile — except for the time she participated in a nearly naked simulated orgy during Miami’s Art Basel in 2019.

In January, the celebrity offspring launched an official Instagram page.

While she recently modelled for Marc Jacobs and is currently starring in a Stella McCartney campaign, she is far from a material girl.

Leon aspires to play Mother Theresa on screen and finds solace in prayer.

“Prayer is extremely beneficial to me. She stated, “I adore religion and religious people.”

When asked who her ideal dinner guests would be, the self-described “Latin from Manhattan” named a motley crew, including the late Prince Philip and his son Prince Charles, whom she described as “a little bit evil.”

Additionally, she stated that she wishes to speak with Rasputin, Fidel Castro, and NeNe Leakes of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“I don’t believe that having this show is bad for women,” Leon stated. “Even when they’re screaming, I enjoy it and it helps my brain relax.”

