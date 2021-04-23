NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Tom Jones admits he ‘booed’ Winston Churchill as a child:...

Celebrities

Tom Jones admits he ‘booed’ Winston Churchill as a child: ‘My father never forgave him'

1 min

108views
103
15 shares, 103 points

Author
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Tom Jones admits he ‘booed’ Winston Churchill as a child: ‘My father never forgave him'

“I say that it’s because I don’t want to trip over, if I hit the floor, it’s harder for me to get up now than when I was young.”

Tom went on to address how he is feeling while preparing to release his first album since his late wife Linda’s death.

Advertisements

Sir Tom divulged in reference to the upcoming album: “It’s the first one without her so it’s very important to me.”

Linda tragically died of incurable lung cancer in 2016. 

Sir Tom told The Sun that recording the album has been helpful in his grief recovery process and he is now looking forward to performing his new songs on tour.

, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

103
15 shares, 103 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in