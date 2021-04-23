Tom Jones talks late wife’s warning ‘if he made a move’ as he slams 'open marriage' claims

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

“It wasn’t an open marriage, though. No, no, no.”

The Welsh singing sensation also admitted that Linda had a rather painful way of reminding him to behave when they were out and about together.

Advertisements

He recalled: “If I made a move, one squeeze from her and my … It would hurt in a place where you wouldn’t want to hurt.”

Sir Tom also divulged that he is reluctant to consider getting married again after losing his beloved wife.