Valorant Breeze update: New Valorant map gameplay reveal date set for April

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

Valorant has been teasing its new Breeze map this week and has now confirmed when fans will get to see new gameplay. Not much is known about the new location other than it’s going to be set somewhere tropical. Advertisements This is based on the few images shared on the official Riot Games Twitter, meaning there is still plenty to be revealed. The good news is that gamers won’t have to wait long, as content creators will start sharing gameplay next week. From what has been shared, new Breeze content will be shared on Monday, April 26, probably via Twitch.

A message from the official Valorant Twitter page reveals: “Excited to see how the best VALORANT players do in our new map Breeze? “Competitors are busy with #VALORANTChallengers events today, so we’ll give all competitors special access to the map on April 26th when they’ll be able to stream and share content with our community.” Riot Games has also confirmed that a new update is being planned for later this month, with the message adding: “Our next patch is out on April 27 or 28, depending on where you are in the world.” Another big update coming to Valorant is scheduled for May, with the Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Stage 2 Masters – Reykjavík kicking off next month. Advertisements