Valorant Breeze update: New Valorant map gameplay reveal date set for April

Author
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed
Not much is known about the new location other than it’s going to be set somewhere tropical.
This is based on the few images shared on the official Riot Games Twitter, meaning there is still plenty to be revealed.
The good news is that gamers won’t have to wait long, as content creators will start sharing gameplay next week.
From what has been shared, new Breeze content will be shared on Monday, April 26, probably via Twitch.
“Competitors are busy with #VALORANTChallengers events today, so we’ll give all competitors special access to the map on April 26th when they’ll be able to stream and share content with our community.”
Riot Games has also confirmed that a new update is being planned for later this month, with the message adding:
“Our next patch is out on April 27 or 28, depending on where you are in the world.”
Another big update coming to Valorant is scheduled for May, with the Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Stage 2 Masters – Reykjavík kicking off next month.
“When determining how teams would qualify into Champions this year, we had one main goal – make it the most competitive tournament possible.
“To do that, we needed to weigh a variety of factors. First, we wanted to ensure that we were rewarding teams who have shown consistent results throughout the year.
“However, we also wanted to ensure that we were valuing the recency of results – finishes closer in time to Champions are likely a better indicator of success than finishes months earlier. Finally, we considered the fact that as we move to international competition, the difficulty of winning Masters grows.
“This all resulted in our existing Masters points structure. We believe that the balance of lower points at the Regional Masters events, followed by an increase in available points heading into Masters: Reykjavík, and an additional increase in points heading into Stage 3 Challengers (along with the automatic qualification into Champions for the winning team) will help us meet our goals.
“It’s important to remember that Championship Points will also count towards seeding at the Last Chance Qualifiers, pan-regional tournaments that will select the final teams for Champions, not just for qualification into Champions itself.”
0 Comments