NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Vitamin B12 deficiency: The two changes on your face indicating...

Health

Vitamin B12 deficiency: The two changes on your face indicating your levels are too low

1 min

97views
92
14 shares, 92 points

Author
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

Vitamin B12 deficiency: The two changes on your face indicating your levels are too low

In a study with MD Edge Neurology, facial neuralgia and its possible link to vitamin B12 deficiency was investigated.

The study noted: “Vitamin B12 deficiency may cause isolated facial neuralgia, independent of trigeminal neuralgia and peripheral neuropathy, according to research presented at the 14th Congress of the International Headache Society.

Advertisements

“All patients reported a decrease in touch and pain sensation, as well as numbness on the affected side.

“The blink reflex and trigeminal nerve evoked response were abnormal, and all subjects had low levels of serum B12.”

Read More

, , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

92
14 shares, 92 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish