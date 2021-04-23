You can buy Apple's new AirTags today, but beware of an extra cost

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

Apple’s AirTags had been rumoured for almost a year by the time fans finally caught their first glimpse of these possession-tracking gadgets during the firm’s “Spring Loaded” event earlier this week. If you missed the big announcement, the concept behind the AirTags is very simple. These round gadgets can attach to your wallet, handbag, or keys and reveal where they are on a map, should you happen to mislay them.

A small speaker tucked inside can boom out an alert and there are even some precise directions that appear on your iPhone to point you in the exact direction of the AirTag. This works when you are in close proximity to the device with arrows guiding you to the location and the remaining distance telling you how much further you have to walk.

Advertisements

Now, you may be wondering what happens when you leave your keys on the train or in the pub and you’re well out of Bluetooth range from your little hockey puck-like tracker.

Apple has thought of this common problem with its all-new AirTags now able to be set to “Lost Mode”. This taps into the dizzying number of Apple-branded smartphones in pockets worldwide. Any iPhone that passes close enough to connect to the Bluetooth beacon beamed out by your lost AirTag will help pinpoint its location – making sure the spot on the map in your Find My app is almost always up-to-date.

All of this is encrypted, so you won’t be able to track anyone’s location using an AirTag on their keys, or find out their Apple ID account name from a misplaced camera bag, for example.

READ MORE: Apple unveils new iPhone 12 with a refreshed look and it’s out this month