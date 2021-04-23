You don't need a Samsung TV anymore to get one of its greatest features

NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

Samsung’s brilliant TV Plus service has been serving up free content to television owners for over five years. The popular app now comes pre-installed on all new tellies from the firm and can also be downloaded onto most modern smart TVs that were made after 2016. Once launched, you’ll find a swathe of shows from platforms such as Vevo Pop, CNN, SuperToons TV and the Comedy Channel without paying a penny to view.
In fact, there’s a total of 94 free channels with no sign-ups asking for your email address or annoying subscriptions raiding your bank account each month.

Now, in a major change, Samsung is bringing this service to more of its fans and they won’t need a TV to tune in.

From today it will be available in the Galaxy Store and Google Play Store for select Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

That means those with one of the latest devices from Samsung will be able to watch shows like Hot in Cleveland, Russell Howard’s Good News and Taskmaster Best Bits straight on their portable devices.

TV Plus on first launched on smartphones in the US last year and, due to its success, UK and Europe is now being treated to the update as well.

To download the Samsung TV Plus app, users can simply search and download the app from Galaxy Store or Google Play Store to tap into hours of free content.

Samsung TV Plus has become one of the fastest-growing streaming services in the world following its debut in 2015 and that’s probably not hard to dispute considering the amount of content that’s available without reaching for your wallet.

“The growth of Samsung TV Plus has everything to do with the quality of the content, the ease of access and the multi-screen experiences offered,” said Sang Kim, SVP of Product & Marketing for Samsung Electronics. “We are working hard to deliver more to our customers wherever they are – including our mobile offering.”

