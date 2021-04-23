You don't need a Samsung TV anymore to get one of its greatest features

Author
Now, in a major change, Samsung is bringing this service to more of its fans and they won’t need a TV to tune in.
From today it will be available in the Galaxy Store and Google Play Store for select Galaxy smartphones and tablets.
That means those with one of the latest devices from Samsung will be able to watch shows like Hot in Cleveland, Russell Howard’s Good News and Taskmaster Best Bits straight on their portable devices.
To download the Samsung TV Plus app, users can simply search and download the app from Galaxy Store or Google Play Store to tap into hours of free content.
Samsung TV Plus has become one of the fastest-growing streaming services in the world following its debut in 2015 and that’s probably not hard to dispute considering the amount of content that’s available without reaching for your wallet.
“The growth of Samsung TV Plus has everything to do with the quality of the content, the ease of access and the multi-screen experiences offered,” said Sang Kim, SVP of Product & Marketing for Samsung Electronics. “We are working hard to deliver more to our customers wherever they are – including our mobile offering.”
