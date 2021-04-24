NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

1 dead, several others badly injured after 4 vehicles crash,...

US

1 dead, several others badly injured after 4 vehicles crash, 1 rolls over on I-35 in central Austin

1 min

119views
104
15 shares, 104 points

Author: Harley Tamplin
This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin

1 dead, several others badly injured after 4 vehicles crash, 1 rolls over on I-35 in central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person has died and multiple others were badly hurt in a number of linked crashes on I-35 in central Austin early Saturday morning.

The northbound and southbound lanes of I-35 were shut down at the location of the incident, near the 51st Street intersection.

Advertisements

Medics from Austin-Travis County EMS were called to reports of multiple related crashes involving four vehicles at 1:55 a.m.

One vehicle rolled over and an unknown number of people were ejected onto the road, according to EMS.

In total, five people were injured. Three people were transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries – and one of those people died from their injuries.

Another two people were taken to Dell Seton with serious injuries, EMS said, and an additional three people refused transport to a hospital.

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

104
15 shares, 104 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in