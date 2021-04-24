NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

A New Limited-Time Pokémon Sword And Shield Item Distribution Event...

Gaming

A New Limited-Time Pokémon Sword And Shield Item Distribution Event Has Begun

This post originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News

Sword And Shield

Listen up, trainers! There’s a new item up for grabs in Pokémon Sword and Shield. This time around it’s the hold item Weakness Policy.

As explained by Serebii.net, the code for this item was released during the Pokémon Players Cup 3 stream. It’s available from now until 26th April, so be sure to redeem it while you still can. The code you’ll need for this particular item is: WPF1NALSPC3

“When held by a Pokémon, it raises the Pokémon’s Attack and Sp. Attack stats by two stages whenever it is hit by a move that is Super Effective”

Have you redeemed this item yet? Are you still playing Sword and Shield on a regular basis? Leave a comment down below. View all of the past code distributions for Sword and Shield in our full guide.

