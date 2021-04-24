NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

An East Texas doctor is on a mission to vaccinate...

An East Texas doctor is on a mission to vaccinate her community against COVID-19

Author: Alana Rocha, Todd Wiseman and Justin Dehn
This post originally appeared on The Texas Tribune: Main Feed

An East Texas doctor is on a mission to vaccinate her community against COVID-19

Vaccinating Texans in rural areas against COVID-19 has been a challenge for health care workers like Dr. Carolyn Salter. She runs Sycamore Medical Clinic in the East Texas town of Palestine with her husband, Dr. Michael Gorby.

Knowing how difficult it can be for those without internet or transportation in the region to access a shot, the pair has made it their mission to make it easy.

Carolyn says she often uses her blunt, straight-talking East Texas bedside manner to persuade people who are hesitant to get the shot.

