Call of Duty Warzone Mobile: New event kicks off for Season 3

Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 brings a number of big changes to the popular Battle Royale, the main one being the new Verdansk 84 map. But while that will be the main draw for a lot of gamers, other events and cosmetic rewards are also being offered. Advertisements The Hunt for Adler provides new challenges for gamers, rewarding them with exclusive cosmetic items for their hard work. And COD Mobile also joined in on the fun, with new Operators available to those who join the crossover event. For those that might not know, COD Mobile is a separate game that has been built exclusively for Android and iOS devices.

Controllers can be used, but gamers are also able to play the game using touchscreen input. There is currently no version of Warzone that can be played on mobile devices, so this latest event is purely for those who want to unlock new content across both games. And to celebrate this major change in Warzone, Activision is running a crossover event that gives you the chance to recruit one of three Operators in Call of Duty: Mobile. From April 22 to May 4, the “Radioactive Agent Redemption” event will be live in the Call of Duty: Mobile Events menu. To participate, log into Warzone using your Call of Duty account, which needs to be linked to your Call of Duty: Mobile account. Advertisements Play a Warzone match and within 72 hours you will receive an exchange coin in your Call of Duty: Mobile mailbox.