Captain America 4 movie confirmed: Will Chris Evans return as Steve Rogers?

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

Back in January, Hollywood commentator Grace Randolph said she had heard that Evans had been in talks over the New Year to return to his iconic role.

All the speculation at the time centred on a possible appearance in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, rather than a new Captain America film.

Advertisements

This would allow Evans to reprise the role but with a twist, perhaps playing the iconic ‘evil Captain America’ from the comics who is a secret HYDRA sleeper agent.

But now the door is wide open again, following the latest news.