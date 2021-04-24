NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Captain America 4 movie confirmed: Will Chris Evans return as...

Entertainment

Captain America 4 movie confirmed: Will Chris Evans return as Steve Rogers?

1 min

85views
80
13 shares, 80 points

Author
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

Captain America 4 movie confirmed: Will Chris Evans return as Steve Rogers?

Back in January, Hollywood commentator Grace Randolph said she had heard that Evans had been in talks over the New Year to return to his iconic role.

All the speculation at the time centred on a possible appearance in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, rather than a new Captain America film.

Advertisements

This would allow Evans to reprise the role but with a twist, perhaps playing the iconic ‘evil Captain America’ from the comics who is a secret HYDRA sleeper agent.

But now the door is wide open again, following the latest news.

Advertisements
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

80
13 shares, 80 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in