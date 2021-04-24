Chivalry 2 beta dates, start time and how to get a code for PS5, PS4, Xbox One and PC

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

The Chivalry 2 beta weekend is about to begin on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.

The medieval multiplayer game’s beta weekend has an April 23 release date, and a 3.30pm BST launch time on all platforms.

Advertisements

The Chivalry 2 beta ends during the early hours of April 27 for fans living in the UK.

Sadly, however, this is a closed beta, which means only a select few fans will have the opportunity to play.

If you want to get a code for the Chivalry 2 closed beta, you’ll need to pre-order the game from a digital storefront.

“All digital pre-orders for both console and PC include guaranteed access to the Cross-Play Closed Beta,” reads an official FAQ.

“On all platforms, the Closed Beta will be available if you pre-order before or during the Closed Beta weekend. After pre-ordering, as of April 23 at 10:30am ET just find the Beta on your platform and download it immediately, no key required!”

Another drawback is that the Chivalry 2 beta can’t be pre-loaded ahead of schedule. This means you’ll need to wait until 3.30pm to start downloading the game.