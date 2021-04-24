Covid testing: PCR swab, lateral flow test and LamPORE testing – differences explained

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

The LamPORE test doesn’t require a laboratory setting; the presence of Covid genetic material in the saliva is identified by “real-time loop-mediated amplification (LAMP) and is combined with “rapid, portable DNA sequencing”. At present, the NHS is trialling LamPORE tests in mobile testing units across the country. This is confirmed by the science company ZOE who are provided scientific analysis by King’s College London.

However, LamPORE testing “is up to 99.57 per cent, making it extremely accurate at diagnosing positive Covid cases”.

On its own, LAMP testing has a sensitivity of 79 per cent, said the Covid Symptom Study – a King’s College London collaborator.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies concurred there are four LamPORE units, located in:

“Then they add probes that bind to the SARS-CoV-2 [Covid] genetic code, showing any coronavirus in your sample,” explained the Covid Symptom Study.

The result is usually produced up to three days after testing, which makes it a longer waiting time than LamPORE testing.

PCR tests are available for free on the NHS if you have any of the following Covid symptoms:

A new, continuous cough

A high temperature

A loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

The Covid Symptom Study said: “If you have any of the other 20 or more symptoms associated with COVID-19 and log them in the ZOE COVID Study app, we’ll invite you to book a PCR test.”