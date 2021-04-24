Dan Walker fumes as he brands BBC colleague's behaviour 'next level laziness'

Author:

His last show is set to line up with the end of the current football season on Saturday, May 22.

Dan said in a statement about his exit: “It has been an amazing 12 years and I have loved every second of it.

“I am so proud of the job we’ve done, the changes we’ve made and issues we’ve looked at while the football landscape changed immeasurably.”

His replacement has not yet been confirmed but there have been reports Alex Scott might land the role.