NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Dan Walker fumes as he brands BBC colleague's behaviour 'next...

Celebrities

Dan Walker fumes as he brands BBC colleague's behaviour 'next level laziness'

1 min

102views
97
15 shares, 97 points

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Dan Walker fumes as he brands BBC colleague's behaviour 'next level laziness'

His last show is set to line up with the end of the current football season on Saturday, May 22.

Dan said in a statement about his exit: “It has been an amazing 12 years and I have loved every second of it.

Advertisements

“I am so proud of the job we’ve done, the changes we’ve made and issues we’ve looked at while the football landscape changed immeasurably.”

His replacement has not yet been confirmed but there have been reports Alex Scott might land the role.

Advertisements
, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

97
15 shares, 97 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in