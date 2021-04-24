Daniel Levy has 'already done a deal' with next Tottenham manager claims Harry Redknapp

Author:

The 74-year-old, who led Spurs between 2008 and 2012 feels it is too soon for him to be a permanent candidate and the one thing he knows for sure is that Levy will already have his next target all but tied down.

“Tottenham have already got somebody,” he said. “They will have done a deal with somebody already. I know how they work.

“When I went, they had already spoken to two or three people. I knew that and I had heard that.

“When Mauricio Pochettino went at 9pm one evening, by 8am the next morning, Mourinho was in the training ground.