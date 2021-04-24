NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

DIY SOS building expert reveals the cheapest and most expensive...

Life & Style

DIY SOS building expert reveals the cheapest and most expensive kitchens he has ever built

1 min

110views
95
14 shares, 95 points

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

DIY SOS building expert reveals the cheapest and most expensive kitchens he has ever built

“The thing is with a kitchen, I always think to myself push the boat out with the money and get the best quality appliances because you don’t want to start changing things over in couple of years time when they break down.”

Types of kitchen worktop include quartz, stone, marble, ceramic, glass, wood, laminate and stainless steel among others.

Advertisements

Certain materials are likely to cost a lot more than others.

Mark said, at the moment, he is working on a kitchen that cost around £28,000.

However, he revealed that he has built kitchens for around £40,000 to £45,000.

Read More

Advertisements
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

95
14 shares, 95 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in