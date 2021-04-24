NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

EE customers offered free Xbox Game Pass Unlimited for a...

Technology

EE customers offered free Xbox Game Pass Unlimited for a year – here's how to get it

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

EE customers offered free Xbox Game Pass Unlimited for a year - here's how to get it

EE says this offer is open to anyone who buys a flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G or cheaper Galaxy S20 FE 5G or A52 5G on one of its Smart Plan.

Prices start from around £40 per month for these devices on contract.

EE recently announced that it has been named the UK’s No.1 network for gaming. That’s according to testing by RootMetrics who found EE’s mobile network recorded the overall fastest aggregate median download speed of any network.

