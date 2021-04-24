Elvis Presley’s final moment with Lisa Marie hours before he died upstairs at Graceland

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

Both cover tracks, Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain features on Elvis’ 1976 album From Elvis Presley Boulevard, Memphis, Tennessee.

While Unchained Melody is the opening track on The King’s final record, 1977’s Moody Blue.

Advertisements

Around 6:15am, the two couples left the racquetball court to return to the main house.

In a recent virtual live tour of Graceland, archivist Angie Marchese recounted what Elvis did next after playing the piano that fans can still see there to this day.