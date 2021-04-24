NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Elvis Presley’s final moment with Lisa Marie hours before he...

Entertainment

Elvis Presley’s final moment with Lisa Marie hours before he died upstairs at Graceland

1 min

109views
94
14 shares, 94 points

Author
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

Elvis Presley’s final moment with Lisa Marie hours before he died upstairs at Graceland

Both cover tracks, Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain features on Elvis’ 1976 album From Elvis Presley Boulevard, Memphis, Tennessee.

While Unchained Melody is the opening track on The King’s final record, 1977’s Moody Blue.

Advertisements

Around 6:15am, the two couples left the racquetball court to return to the main house.

In a recent virtual live tour of Graceland, archivist Angie Marchese recounted what Elvis did next after playing the piano that fans can still see there to this day.

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

94
14 shares, 94 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in