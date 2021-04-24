Flared Jeans: Sophie Turner, Selena Gomez & More Stars Rocking The Retro Look

Author: Olivia Elgart

This post originally appeared on Hollywood Life

Flared jeans have been a timeless denim trend since the ’70s. Everyone from Selena Gomez to Dakota Johnson has rocked the retro style, but Sophie Turner wore a pair that had a modern take on the flared look!

When it comes to jeans, there are so many varieties to choose from. While many celebs have been rocking ripped jeans over the past year, another popular trend that has been taking the celeb set by storm is flared jeans and we are absolutely loving it. This ’70s-esque denim can be baggy or fitted and usually from the knee down, the jeans flare out into wide triangle hems.

We’ve put the spotlight on a few celebrities who took their streetwear ensembles to the next level by stepping out in flared jeans below. You can also check out HollywoodLife‘s attached gallery for even more examples of these spunky jeans!

Advertisements

Sophie Turner

So, these aren’t your average flared jeans. But the $ 410 “Wader Jeans” from the Ukraine label Kseniaschnaider that Sophie Turner wore to visit Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on April 21, 2021 still fall under the “flared” denim category! They’re truly one of a kind: a panel of denim has been sewn over the slits of Sophie’s jeans, thus creating a balloon effect.

Sophie, who was accompanied by her equally-fashionable husband Joe Jonas, paired these unique jeans with an $ 80 Orseund Iris tank top, $ 621 By Far purse and kitten heels in a matching lime key pie shade.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, 27, stepped out for dinner at Nobu in NYC in Jan. 2020, rocking a pair of high-waisted light-wash wide-leg jeans with a cream mock-neck NAKED Cashmere Joslyn Sweater in Chalk Plus tucked in, a pair of Roxanne Assoulin Hip-Hop But Not Crystal Earrings, a By Far Ball Croc-Effect Leather Tote Bag, & Yuul Yie Gloria Glam Heel Boots. A day later, she looked just as amazing when she left Bang Bang tattoo parlor in NYC on Jan. 14, rocking a pastel rainbow Selena Gomez Rare Tie Dye Hoodie from her own album, “RARE,” which she styled with a pair of high-waisted, baggy wide-leg light wash jeans & big white Fenty Noodle Hoop Earrings.

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson, 30, tried out the trend when she was out in LA in July of 2020 rocking a tight black cropped T-shirt with a pair of dark-wash high-waisted full flare blue jeans. The jeans were fitted around her tiny waist while the rest of the pants flowed out into flares. She accessorized her look with a red bandana around her face, a white Anya Hindmarch Neeson Hobo Bag, white leather Gucci Brixton Loafers, and a pair of Oliver Peoples Boudreau Sunglasses.

You can check out even more stars rocking the retro denim trend in HollywoodLife‘s gallery above, like Gigi Hadid, 25, who tried out the look when she headed to the restaurant L’Avenue at Saks in NYC in April of 2020. She opted to wear an Off-White metallic blue cropped blazer, showing off her tiny waist, paired with super baggy Off-White wide-leg jeans, which she accessorized with pointy-toed pumps, a BY FAR Allegra SS19 Bag, and a diamond Âme Totem Chain Cocktail Ring, proving that super baggy jeans can be dressed up.