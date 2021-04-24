France set to ease lockdown and could be added to UK green list

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

The French Government has announced that the country’s third national lockdown will start to ease from 3 May, with French people permitted to travel anywhere within the country. Outdoor areas of bars and restaurants will also reopen from mid-May.

Other countries currently expected to be on the list are Israel, the US, Malta, Australia, and New Zealand.

Advertisements

However, the Australian and New Zealand governments have not yet said if they will permit British travellers into their countries.

Although there are now hopes that France may reopen to tourists this summer, the country’s average rate of new infections remains one of the highest in Europe.

It is the fifth country with the highest infection rate on the continent, behind only Cyprus, Sweden, Turkey, and Croatia.