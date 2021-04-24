NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Gardening: How to attract birds to your garden and provide them shelter

Gardening: How to attract birds to your garden and provide them shelter

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Gardening: How to attract birds to your garden and provide them shelter

Having more birds in your garden not only enables you to discover more about the UK’s bird species, but they can also be helpful in reducing the damage caused to your plants by insects, as birds like to eat various different invertebrates.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has shared advice on how to attract birds and other wildlife to your garden.

To feed birds, garden experts recommended using wire mesh feeders for peanuts and seed feeders for other seed.

Fat balls, on the other hand, can be placed in wire cages instead of plastic nets, as some birds can get caught in the nets.

The RHS advised making your own fat balls by melting suet into moulds, such as coconut shells, or into holes drilled into logs.

