GeForce Now adds ANOTHER 15 games, including one of the strangest releases EVER

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

NVIDIA GeForce Now subscribers can access another 15 games as part of the service.

NVIDIA GeForce Now lets PC users access their library of games on devices other than a traditional desktop.

Advertisements

Using cloud streaming technology, you can play the games you own on devices like smartphones, tablets and Shield TV.

It even comes with RTX ray-tracing support, which is ideal if you want to play demanding games on underpowered machines.

As a reminder, GeForce Now is available as part of a Priority membership for £8.99 a month or £89.99 a year.

The paid membership includes priority access to game servers, as well as extended play sessions and the aforementioned RTX support.

There’s also a free membership option, which caps play sessions at one-hour. However, you can log back in and carry on playing after the time expires.

This week’s new additions to the GeForce NOW library include Anno 2070 and Anno 2205, as well as Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr, Worms: Clan Wars and Yes, Your Grace.

It also includes one of the strangest games ever, as Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion joins the line-up.