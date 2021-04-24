Gogglebox Lee has an unlikely lookalike and Jenny is loving it

Author [email protected] (Sophie Kitching)

Gogglebox favourites Jenny and Lee left viewers in stitches on Friday’s show as Lee revealed his unlikely lookalike – and Jenny agreed.

Taking to their usual spot on the sofa for Friday’s episode of the popular show, best friends Jenny and Lee watched a clip of Labour leader Keir Starmer who was confronted by a “lockdown-sceptic landlord” who shouted for the Labour leader to “get out of my pub”.

As they watched, Lee explained: “People think I look like Keir Starmer.”

“I know they do,” Jenny added.

“Can you imagine getting chucked out of pubs,” Lee asked. “I can’t see it.”

“Oh, I can,” Jenny said. “Ever so much.”

A puzzled Lee asked: “What, Keir Starmer?”

“Yeah,” Jenny said. “You just haven’t got his brains. But you look like him. You could do as his lookalike. You wouldn’t get in the pub.”

And fans of the duo were loving it.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Jenny telling Lee he looks like Keir Starmer, she’s been on Twitter and seen all the memes.”

Another said: “Poor Lee, if anyone see’s it bloke may never get another pint again.”

(Image: Channel 4/Gogglebox)

A third added: “There is something utterly comforting about Lee knowing that he looks like Sir Keir Starmer.”

While a fourth said: “Omg Lee really does look like Keir. Why has it taken Jenny pointing it out to realise that.”

The best friends also tucked into a healthy drink during Friday’s show – only they’d cheekily added vodka.

Jenny also managed to mix up a Tina Turner song with a Cher song – much to Lee’s amusement. And he left fans stunned when he made “cruel” remarks about Jenny after discovering how old Cher actually is.

“Lee is so cruel to Jenny but I bloody love it,” one said.

Another wrote: “Poor Jenny. Lee is mean.”

While one pointed out Lee’s use of “awful language” on Friday’s show.

“Lee & Jenny the best part of this programme! Despite Lee’s awful language tonight,” they said.

In true Gogglebox style, tonight’s show saw the cast dissect some TV gold moments – including clips from Game of Talents, Four in a Bed and Catfish UK.

And of course, Jenny’s book was back for the latest instalment of Line of Duty with Jenny urging detective Kate Fleming to “shoot the b******” as the episode reached a tense ending.