Gogglebox stars spark backlash over 'disrespectful' comments about Prince Philip's...

Celebrities

Gogglebox stars spark backlash over 'disrespectful' comments about Prince Philip's funeral

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Gogglebox stars spark backlash over 'disrespectful' comments about Prince Philip's funeral

One person wrote: “#Gogglebox Mr Malone is uncouth and disrespectful to the funeral of Prince Philip.”

Another fan posted a GIF featuring the word “Yikes,” alongside the caption: “Tommy’s joke during Prince Phillip’s funeral #Gogglebox @TheMalonesGB.”

However, others defended Tom, with one viewer suggesting the Duke of Edinburgh, who was known for his controversial jokes, might have appreciated the remark.

They penned: “‘You’d feel a bit safer driving home though wouldn’t you after Phils funeral’ …and for those complaining you just know it’s the sort of thing Phillip would have said himself #Gogglebox.”

 

