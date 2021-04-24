Greece holidays: Is TUI taking bookings for Greece? Is Greece on the red list?

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

Summer holidays are something to look forward to each year, however, Britons have faced months of upheaval and coronavirus restrictions. Now a Government task force is examining how Britons can travel abroad come May, with countries categorised depending on coronavirus data.

International travel is permitted from May 17 under Boris Johnson’s lockdown roadmap, meaning holidays are back on the cards.

Advertisements

The Global Travel Taskforce are in the process of deciding which countries will be free to travel to, which will face quarantine upon return to the UK and which are banned.

A number of factors are being used to determine the lists, which are categorised in traffic light colours of green, amber and red.

This includes Covid cases, vaccination efforts, the extent of variants and capacity for genome sequencing of the virus.

Read More: Spain boosts holiday hopes as tourism chiefs ready to welcome Brits