Greece holidays: Is TUI taking bookings for Greece? Is Greece on the red list?

Author
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed
Summer holidays are something to look forward to each year, however, Britons have faced months of upheaval and coronavirus restrictions. Now a Government task force is examining how Britons can travel abroad come May, with countries categorised depending on coronavirus data.
International travel is permitted from May 17 under Boris Johnson’s lockdown roadmap, meaning holidays are back on the cards.
The Global Travel Taskforce are in the process of deciding which countries will be free to travel to, which will face quarantine upon return to the UK and which are banned.
A number of factors are being used to determine the lists, which are categorised in traffic light colours of green, amber and red.
This includes Covid cases, vaccination efforts, the extent of variants and capacity for genome sequencing of the virus.
Read More: Spain boosts holiday hopes as tourism chiefs ready to welcome Brits
So Britons will have to wait and see whether Greek holidays are back on the cards this summer.
There will likely be rules in place for holidaymakers, as currently it is mandatory to wear a mask in all public places (both indoors and outdoors), in all areas of Greece.
There is also a curfew in place from 9pm to 5am, and anyone leaving their accommodation must carry a note explaining their reasoning for travel.
For more information on the coronavirus rules in Greece, visit the Government’s website here.
Is TUI taking bookings for Greece?
Travel agent TUI is currently taking bookings for Greece from May 17 onwards.
You can book for destinations like Turkey, Spain, Italy, the Maldives and Portugal, among others.
Currently, on TUI’s site, you can’t book to travel to Albania, China, Czech Republic, Israel, Japan, Oman, Seychelles, Trinidad and Tobago or Uzbekistan.
If you book a trip to Turkey and cannot visit due to Covid restrictions, most travel agents are offering free rescheduling.
0 Comments