Hair loss treatment: Nutritional supplements cause ‘consistent improvements’ in hair loss

Like all drugs, minoxidil can cause some nasty side effects and it is not suitable for everyone.

This has prompted researchers to seek natural alternatives for treating hair loss both as a substitute for minoxidil and as an adjunctive treatment.

In a study published in the journal Plastic and Aesthetic Research, researchers sought to evaluate the efficacy of taking minoxidil in conjunction with nutritional supplements.

The controlled clinical trial compared the current acknowledged form of treatment for hair loss within two controlled groups for both men and women against the use of cyclical nutritional therapy and minoxidil.

