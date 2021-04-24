Horoscopes: Your weekly horoscope – Russell Grant on what's instore for your star sign

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

ARIES (March 21st – April 20th) An offer that comes your way could take you down untried pathways. Don’t hold back because you sense someone close is likely to object. They may not feel as adventurous as you do but you can reassure them that you won’t take any unnecessary risks. Advertisements TAURUS (April 21st – May 21st) You’ve been planning to make a move in a new direction for some time only one excuse after another has prevented you from doing so. You have a chance now to act on these intentions. If you spend too much time thinking, you won’t ever find the courage to bring this about.

GEMINI (May 22nd – June 21st) Although a colleague means well, the advice they are offering you is unhelpful. You would like to diffuse the tension between you but you don’t know how. Everything you say seems to rub them the wrong way. Everything you do seems to be wrong. CANCER (June 22nd – July 23rd) People won’t always agree with you and they will try to persuade you to rethink your decisions. This will make you start to doubt yourself. You have the right ideas. Don’t let anyone talk you out of them. It’s important to stand your ground.

LEO (July 24th – August 23rd) You’re surprised, after all you have done for a friend, that they seem to turn their back on you. Whenever you suggest meeting up, they have made alternative arrangements. It’s disappointing that they are ungrateful for all the time and effort you have put into this relationship. Advertisements VIRGO (August 24th – September 23rd) You are tempted to make an irrational choice or decision just to shake things up a bit. It’s unlike you to be impetuous. Foolish optimism should be avoided. Take the advice of a practical friend and curb an urge to be extravagant and self-indulgent.

LIBRA (September 24th – October 23rd) You’re doing your best to get over a recent disappointment. You could do with the support of friends and family. You hate to admit you are feeling sensitive and vulnerable bur someone who knows you well will sense your need for some reassurance. SCORPIO (October 24th – November 22nd) Developments in your career will be so swift and sudden they will take you by surprise. It will feel as if your world has been taken by storm. If you have an important decision to make, take a deep breath and count to ten.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd – December 21st) Mistrust is marring a close relationship. Make an effort to build bridges. A heart-to-heart talk will reveal some hidden resentments and through being honest with each other, suspicion will be replaced by appreciation. CAPRICORN (December22nd-January20th) New methods and routines will be introduced into the workplace. This reminds you of a project you were thinking about at the start of the year which you still haven’t got around to. This would be an ideal time to set the ball rolling.

AQUARIUS (January 21st – February 19th) Think carefully about all you say and do. Be on the alert for people who will mock your efforts and then steal your ideas. Someone will try to out manoeuvre you in a professional or legal deal. Keep your distance from anyone you suspect is dishonest or disloyal. PISCES (February20th-March20th) You can normally rely on your powerful intuition to help you sense obstacles that may be ahead. You might therefore wonder why you didn’t see a difficult situation coming. It shouldn’t take you long to realise your instincts aren’t as reliable as usual.

Read More