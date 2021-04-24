How Gogglebox introduce the new cast members with free takeaways

Author: [email protected] (Lucy Marshall)

This post originally appeared on Hull Live – Celebs & TV

Fans of Gogglebox always look forward to sitting down for another episode of the popular Channel Four show which leaves us in stitches.

The popular series has been running since 2013 and sees families across the UK watching and reviewing the week’s TV from their own homes.

Advertisements

To viewers watching the cast on screen, they appear to act completely naturally, as though they don’t even realise they are on camera.

But surely they must get taught how to act so naturally? You never see the stars look directly at the camera, and we only see a small part of each family’s home.

To sign up for the Hull Live newsletter, click here.

(Image: Gogglebox)

Now one star of the show has revealed the secrets of what really goes on.

A writer and regular to speak up on This Morning debates, Gyles Brandreth appeared on the spin-off series Celebrity Gogglebox, and confessed that the cast are given food to help them forget they’re being filmed.

He recently shared the insights on Esther Rantzen’s podcast That’s After Life, and said: “This is how it’s done.

“They come to the house at the beginning and they set up the cameras in the room.”

Advertisements

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will auto-play soon 8 Cancel

He added: “They then go away for two months.

“The cameras are permanently in the room and you genuinely forget they are there.

He continued: “You are alone in the building and that lulls you into a false state of relaxation.

“They send round Deliveroo with different treats from fish and chips, chocolate eclairs, crisps and all of that.

“So these little sweetmeats arrive and they like you to be seen bringing it in and you can hear that little chit-chat and then you have the snacks together.”

(Image: HDM)

Viewers were entertained last week when Hull’s own Jenny Newby began writing down names in a little notebook whilst watching Line of Duty.

Later her and best buddy Lee posted a hilarious photoshopped image of Jenny shown to have ‘joined’ the police force on the show.

One fan tweeted them back and shared a photoshopped photograph of Lee as one of the lawyers.

The pictures proved to be a hit on social media.

Friday night sees more of the pair and the other Gogglebox stars during the latest episode of series 17.

The cast on April 23’s episode discuss Game Of Talents, Line of Duty, Catfish UK: The TV Show, Cher and Loneliest Elephant, the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, and Good Morning Britain.

Gogglebox airs on Channel Four from 9pm on Friday evenings.