Is sneezing caused by hay fever leading to wet underwear? What you can do to stop it

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

The loss of bladder control when sneezing, laughing or coughing is a sign of a weak pelvic floor – a piece of anatomy that Wake believes everybody should learn about. “It’s a very important muscle involved in everyday functions, like going to the toilet, breathing and sex,” said Wake.

“Stop the wind, then stop the water,” she quipped. “But then you want to think deeper and above that sensation.”

Wake described it as “a scooping-up feeling from your back to your front passage”.

When doing this exercise, “keep your pelvis still – the spine shouldn’t move”.

How often should you do pelvic floor exercises?

“The research on this is quite clear and – wait for it – we are advised to do around 100 contractions per day,” stated Wake.

“When you think of how the pelvic floor works, however, it’s not as daunting as it seems,” she elaborated.

