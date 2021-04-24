NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Lennon and McCartney's joyful last-ever meeting: They even discussed a...

Entertainment

Lennon and McCartney's joyful last-ever meeting: They even discussed a Beatles 'reunion'

1 min

118views
108
16 shares, 108 points

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

Lennon and McCartney's joyful last-ever meeting: They even discussed a Beatles 'reunion'

Michaels went on: “Now, we’ve heard and read a lot about personality and legal conflicts that might prevent you guys from reuniting, that’s something which is none of my business. That’s a personal problem. You guys will have to handle that.

“But it’s also been said that no one has yet to come up with enough money to satisfy you.

Advertisements

“Well, if it’s money you want, there’s no problem here.”

This was referring to a recent offer of $ 5million for the band to reunite.

Of course, The Beatles didn’t need the money, but would they be tempted by the sheer craziness of the new offer?

Michaels added: “The National Broadcasting Company has authorized me to offer you this cheque to be on our show. A certified cheque for $ 3,000.”

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

108
16 shares, 108 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in