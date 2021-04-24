NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Naga Munchetty dismisses fans' remarks about her time on Strictly...

Naga Munchetty dismisses fans' remarks about her time on Strictly 'It was a long time ago'

Naga Munchetty dismisses fans’ remarks about her time on Strictly ‘It was a long time ago'

The BBC presenter then attempted to get the conversation back on topic as she asked Sadie about Tony.

Naga said: “So right Laila, Maddie, and Jemima. I heard them all in the background, hello. Let’s talk about grandad Tony.

Sadie divulged: “Well a lovely dad and just a wonderful grandad. He and my mum have looked after our girls while we have been working, all their lives. 

“So they have just got such a great relationship with each other, you know.”

Naga appeared on Strictly five years ago alongside ballroom professional Pasha Kovalev, and the pair finished the contest in 12th place.

