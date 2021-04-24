Oprah says Meghan and Harry text her saying they wanted to share 'the truth' before chat

Author:

This read: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

Oprah, in her talk with Nancy, revealed she was “surprised” by Meghan and Harry’s comments.

She added: “I’m like, ‘What? You’re going there? You’re going all the way there’, about her thoughts at the time.”

The presenter continued: “I had no idea that it would have the reverberating impact it has had and continues to have. I did a lot of preparation for that.”