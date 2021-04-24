PS Plus May 2021 FREE PS5, PS4 games: Uncharted Lost Legacy, Terminator and Star Wars?

Author:

Sony is getting ready to reveal the PS Plus free PS4 and PS5 games for May 2021.

Assuming Sony doesn’t break with tradition, the next batch of PlayStation Plus games will be unveiled at 4.30pm BST on April 28. The games will be available to download less than a week later on May 4.

If this year’s list of PS Plus free games are anything to go by, then May 2021 could be another great month for free games.

In 2021, subscribers have already been treated to the likes of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Days Gone, Oddworld Soulstorm, Destruction All-Stars, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Control: Ultimate Edition.

With the free games about to be revealed, subscribers have been making their own predictions over on Reddit.

With the free games launching on May 4, some fans believe a Star Wars release will be included in the line-up.

Perfect for Star Wars Day, the popular choices are either Jedi Fallen Order, or aerial combat game Star Wars Squadrons.

Needless to say, first-party PlayStation games also get a few mentions, although Sony is starting to run out of blockbusters to release.