PS5 stock UK: When is PlayStation 5 stock back at Argos and GAME?

May looks set to be when PS5 stock will be returning to major retailers like Argos, Smyths Toys and GAME. The downside is that the final week of April isn’t expected to offer much for those still hunting for a next-gen console. Advertisements Surprises can always happen but based on the information we have; things will be picking up again the week of May 10. Thursday was the most recent PlayStation 5 drop, which came from Smyths Toys, only including Digital Edition consoles. The good news is that the next PS5 stock drop will be in May and will include delayed consoles that were supposed to arrive in April.

This means that there will be more stock to pick up next month, and it looks like it will be coming from Smyths, Argos and GAME. These are some of the most prolific console providers in the UK, although all three have struggled to keep up with demand. UK retailers who have not been able to buy PlayStation 5 consoles in April due to supply delays will have a better chance next month. Knowing that more PlayStation stock is coming is important, but console hunters should also know the best ways to get stock from each platform. Here are a few examples of how best to try and buy a PlayStation 5 console from leading UK retailers: Advertisements

AMAZON UK: Amazon UK runs better under strain but still comes with a few kinks worth mentioning. Having an account set up with your card details is a good start, and gamers should also try adding a console to their wishlist before checking out. GAME: GAME is a UK retailer that offers the most regular stock updates for PS5 consoles. However, console hunters have been warned to use Guest Checkout, as this option is less likely to crash when completing a purchase. GAME is currently expected to get its next major restock during May 2021. ARGOS: The Argos website is notorious for crashing and being unable to complete purchases when site traffic is high. Stock trackers suggest using the mobile Argos app and keeping an eye on local store listings. Argos is not expected to receive any more stock until May 11.