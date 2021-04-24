Royal Caribbean new cruise ship: Pictures of the world's biggest vessel under construction

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed
“The new neighbourhood provides a private experience like no other, featuring world-class dining, a new sun deck for unparalleled ocean views, a private lounge and restaurant and much more,” the company states.
“Moreover, loved ones can make it the getaway of a lifetime when they book the expansive and beloved Ultimate Family Suite.”
The shit will be making trips across Asia from 2022.
This includes Hong Kong, Japan, Soth Korea and Vietnam.
0 Comments