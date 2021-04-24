Royal Caribbean new cruise ship: Pictures of the world's biggest vessel under construction

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

“The new neighbourhood provides a private experience like no other, featuring world-class dining, a new sun deck for unparalleled ocean views, a private lounge and restaurant and much more,” the company states.

“Moreover, loved ones can make it the getaway of a lifetime when they book the expansive and beloved Ultimate Family Suite.”

Advertisements

The shit will be making trips across Asia from 2022.

This includes Hong Kong, Japan, Soth Korea and Vietnam.