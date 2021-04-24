NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Saturday Extra featuring CITGO: Learn about the CITGO Distinguished Scholars!

Saturday Extra featuring CITGO: Learn about the CITGO Distinguished Scholars!

This post originally appeared on ABC13 RSS Feed

“Saturday EXTRA” is a unique and lively lifestyle segment covering a variety of topics concerning the Houston area! In our April 24 segment we highlighted CITGO! Learn about the CITGO Distinguished Scholars program! The 2020/21 Distinguished Scholars Program was created to assist students planning to continue their education at a two-or four-year university. Forty scholarships were awarded to select class of 2021 graduates from the Alief, Houston, and Spring Branch Independent School Districts (ISD). These Distinguished Scholars are being recognized not only for the academics but also for their excellence in one of the following categories: Beating the Odds, Career & Technical Education, Communications, Performing & Fine Arts, S.T.E.M., Service & Leadership, Spirit, or Student Athletics. You can learn more about the Distinguished Scholars program and see the incredible stories of these students here.

