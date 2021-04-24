Storms ending overnight, lovely weekend ahead

Author KTRK
The big rainfall winners were north of Houston. One viewer in Livingston reported nearly 6″ in the rain gauge! A decent soaking into our coastal counties, too. Houston largely missed out. Sometimes that’s just how the rain falls. https://t.co/kYz1z4P7gd pic.twitter.com/EFYWIxUPOp
— Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) April 24, 2021
How does the weekend look?
The rain should clear out before sunrise Saturday, leaving us with lower humidity and lots of sunshine for the rest of the weekend. Temperatures will still manage to climb into the mid 80s Saturday despite the north breeze behind the front. Sunday looks spectacular with lows in the 50s and highs in the 80s.
When is our next opportunity for rain?
The next storm system in view will impact us Wednesday into Thursday. It’s too soon to say if any of the storms will be severe, but because we are in severe weather season, it’s certainly possible. We’ll keep you posted.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
