Storms ending overnight, lovely weekend ahead

US

KTRK

Storms ending overnight, lovely weekend ahead
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Storms south of Houston will gradually fizzle out overnight, and then it should stay dry for the rest of the weekend.

Stay weather aware by downloading the ABC13 app to have the latest breaking news and weather alerts sent straight to your phone.

How does the weekend look?
The rain should clear out before sunrise Saturday, leaving us with lower humidity and lots of sunshine for the rest of the weekend. Temperatures will still manage to climb into the mid 80s Saturday despite the north breeze behind the front. Sunday looks spectacular with lows in the 50s and highs in the 80s.

When is our next opportunity for rain?
The next storm system in view will impact us Wednesday into Thursday. It’s too soon to say if any of the storms will be severe, but because we are in severe weather season, it’s certainly possible. We’ll keep you posted.

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to [email protected] and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

