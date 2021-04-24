This Week on Xbox: April 23, 2021

Author

Team Xbox Celebrates Earth Day: Here’s How You Can Get Involved

Sustainability is a pivotal point of focus for Microsoft and Xbox. We’re exploring new ways to reduce our carbon footprint and to raise awareness with our community. Reaching our sustainability commitments will take time and… Read more

Marvel’s Avengers Tachyon Anomaly Event Begins April 22

We first revealed the Tachyon Anomaly event one month ago at Square Enix Presents, and we’re eager to dive into the details to prepare you for its arrival on April 22! Being able to have a Strike Team composed of more than one of the same Hero has… Read more

Online Multiplayer for Free-to-Play Games Unlocked Starting Today

Today, we are sharing more details on our plans to make online multiplayer in free-to-play games available on Xbox without an Xbox Live Gold membership. As part of listening to your feedback, this change will take place starting today… Read more

Connect, Create, and Celebrate in Warframe Anniversary Event

We’re humbled and delighted to be sharing our 8-year Anniversary Event with you and more than 40 million other Tenno playing around the globe. We’re even more excited to be doing so now Optimized for Xbox Series X|S! Despite disruptions of the… Read more

Experience Yakuza’s Kamurocho Through a Detective’s Eyes in Spinoff Series Judgment

At last, all mainline Yakuza entries from Yakuza 0 all the way through Yakuza: Like a Dragon are now available on Xbox! We’re also proud to announce that Yakuza’s spinoff series Judgment debuts today on Xbox Series X|S. “What the heck is this… Read more

Quick Tips to Survive the Epic Battlefields of the Chivalry 2 Cross-Platform Play Closed Beta

Sharpen your blades and get ready to cut your teeth in the Chivalry 2 cross-platform play closed beta on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S! Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer, first-person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Starting today in the… Read more

Xbox Cloud Gaming for Windows 10 PC and Apple Phones and Tablets Begin as Limited Beta for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members

Our mission at Xbox is to empower you to play the games you want with the people you want, anywhere you want. Simply put, we believe games have the power to connect humanity and it’s our mission to make gaming more accessible to people… Read more

Track the Trappers in Vigor: Season 8

Season 7 brought us the Mercenaries, and while everything wasn’t as perfect as we would have liked, we feel like everyone enjoyed the time we spent with them. We’re very grateful for all the feedback you provided as it helped us make a bunch… Read more

MLB The Show 21 is Available Now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass

Happy launch day baseball fans! MLB The Show 21 is available right now for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and with Xbox Game Pass, so let’s talk about the modes and a few tips to get you started! Are you interested in more of an RPG experience? Then, Road to the Show… Read more

Exploring the Forest with Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia

Today Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia debuts on Xbox consoles. The kids of our team members had a great time playing it. That’s obvious. However, I was strongly surprised by how much this game helped me to appreciate a trip to a real forest… Read more

Challenge the Fate That Binds You When Tales of Arise Arrives on September 10

Thank you everyone for waiting patiently for the latest entry in the Tales of series. As Tales of Arise will be coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on September 10, and digital pre-orders start today, April 22, our team is excited to share more details about… Read more

Space Engineers Warfare 1: Field Engineer DLC is Available Now

We’re excited to announce our first installment in the new Warfare series! Warfare 1 focuses on the engineer by both expanding the engineer’s arsenal, as well as bringing a series of new quality-of-life features to Space Engineers combat…. Read more

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Three is Live

Perseus stands on the edge of total domination and chaos reigns in Verdansk. Welcome to Season Three in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Experience the new Warzone, Verdansk ‘84, plus four more multiplayer… Read more

Smelter Launches Today on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Hey everyone! Brian Otten from X Plus in Osaka, Japan here. We are thrilled to be releasing Smelter, a 16-bit style action-strategy hybrid, available today on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S! Smelter is a story about a boy. Actually, it’s a story about a girl… Read more

Pummel Monsters Brawler-Style in Immortals Fenyx Rising – The Lost Gods

Immortals Fenyx Rising – The Lost Gods has arrived on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, introducing a new overhead view, a new hero, and new ways to play. The third DLC chapter for Immortals Fenyx Rising swings its focus back to Greek Mythology, where… Read more

Free Play Days – Metro: Last Light Redux and WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

Experience one of the finest story-driven shooters of all time or hit the mud in the leading off-road simulation franchise, all in this weekend’s Free Play Days. Metro: Last Light Redux and WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship are available for Xbox Live Gold… Read more

Dark Alliance: Introducing Emergent Combat to Dungeons & Dragons

Dark Alliance is an action RPG set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons with combat at its core. Our small team at Tuque wants to bring the characters and monsters of D&D to life in a very real, visceral, and fun way. A few amazing games have moved… Read more

Phantasy Star Online 2: Xbox Special Rewards and New Genesis Closed Beta Test

Springtime is here, Arks! We’ve been hard at work preparing some stellar surprises for you this month with outstanding in-game bonus giveaways, as well as some great in-game events that drop some highly hunted loot. And around the corner ready to pounce… Read more

Xbox Update is Here with Xbox App Leaderboards, New Game Pass Features, and More

Team Xbox is excited to continue bringing new ways to make Xbox even better, including refining the experience and delivering brand new features, based on your feedback. This month’s release includes achievement tracking on game detail pages and… Read more

Path of Exile: Ultimatum Expansion Available Now

Greetings, Exile! What brings you here? If it’s a love of deep hack-n-slash games that are free on Xbox then we’ve got some news you’d like to hear! We’ve just launched our April expansion, Path of Exile: Ultimatum which you can play for free… Read more

Welcome Back to the Un-Halloween Horror Spectacular Sale

Welcome back to the Un-Halloween Horror Sale, the promotion so good your wallet likely won’t make it out alive. We noticed here on the [email protected] team that great horror franchises are known for having multiple sequels and so we decided to follow… Read more

Tropico Celebrates 20 Years with Exploding Llama Pinatas

The Tropico series, which launched in April 2001, celebrates its 20th anniversary with Xbox Deals with Gold. Tropico 1 through 6 puts the player in the shoes of ‘El Presidente,’ the ruler of Tropico – a fictional island country in the Caribbean from the… Read more

Evolve and Grow Your Armies in Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground

Hello and welcome to Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground, turn-based strategy on the infinite battlefields of the Mortal Realms. Raise an army from one of three factions – Stormcast Eternals, Nighthaunt or Maggotkin – and go to battle in non-linear… Read more

The Lamborghini Huracán STO Speeds Into Rocket League Starting April 21

The Lamborghini inspired by racing heritage will soon be taking on passing plays and aerial goals in Rocket League! The Lamborghini Huracán STO is headed for the pitch and is ready for soccar starting April 21! This new Lamborghini Huracán STO Bundle… Read more

The Guardian Games Return in Destiny 2

Guardians are born for challenge. Whether learning to master the dark power of Stasis or staring down the enemies of humanity, time and again Guardians rise to the occasion. Starting today through May 9, Destiny 2 players will be facing a different kind… Read more

New Babylonian God joins Smite in King of Uruk Update

Gilgamesh, King of Uruk, dropkicks his way onto the battleground of the gods in Smite’s newest update – available now! As the hero of an incredible Sumerian epic, Gilgamesh is a questing, adventurous king. In Smite, he faces off against a tyrannical Tiamat… Read more

Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass: Fable Anniversary, MLB The Show 21, and More

Take me out to the ball game, and the dinosaur game, and the puzzle game, and the just let me play all the games game! We’ve got classics, even more PC games, touch controls, and more. Let’s jump in… Read more

Next Week on Xbox: April 26 to 30

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! Here we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PC as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be released [email protected] titles! Get more details on the games below… Read more