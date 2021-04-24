True Thompson, 3, & Dream Kardashian, 4, Rock Matching Leotards & Hug In Adorable Photos

Author Emily Selleck

True Thompson and Dream Kardashian are the cutest BFFs ever! The daughters of Khloe and Rob Kardashian were all smiles as they posed in matching outfits.

Dream Kardashian and True Thompson are truly Khloe Kardashian‘s “angels”. The Good American mogul, whose daughter True recently turned three, took to Instagram to share some sweet snaps of the cousins cuddling up to each other. “My heart is melting with these two angels!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the April 23 post, which showed the two tots in matching outfits. The pair were seen hugging and giving the camera big smiles, as they rocked matching, bright pink bejeweled leotards. True also wore a silver necklace with a heart shaped pendant, while both girls accessorized with pink clips in their hair.

The adorable post comes less than two week after Khloe paid tribute to her mini-me on her third birthday. “Seeing life through your eyes is something so special. It’s something magical. I will cherish every moment I have with you forever,” Khloe wrote on Instagram. “You are every dream I’ve ever had of becoming a mommy come True. Thank you for choosing me! God, thank you for blessing me with my angel.”

True and her cousins couldn’t be closer, so of course, she celebrated the milestone with the likes of Stormi Webster, and her mom, Kylie Jenner, 23. This year, her party was full of Disney Princess memorabilia, colorful balloons and even actors dressed as some of True’s favorite Disney characters. The whole house looked like palace of pastels! “Of course, the princesses,” Khloe said in her IG video, introducing Princess Anna and Elsa from Frozen and Princess Tiana from The Princess & The Frog. “Happy birthday, True,” one of the princesses said to the camera as Khloe gave fans a tour of the house.

Her dad Tristan Thompson also paid tribute to his mini me on social media. He took to his Instagram Story on April 12 to share some adorable pics of True when she was just a bub! One photo showed the Boston Celtics basketball star holding his baby girl in the pool. “My Princess,” Tristan wrote, adding a crown emoji. “Happy 3rd bday!!”