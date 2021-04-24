UK holidays: Britons' ‘interesting’ new demand following April 12 – 'never seen before'

Author:

What makes this concept even more lucrative for owners is the fact that, for holiday homeowners who have properties at a Lovat Parks site, they need not worry about any maintenance.

“For people who don’t want to worry about maintenance, or don’t want to worry about buying bricks and mortar homes where the roof may be coming in, for example, these are new holiday homes which will last for 70 or 80 years,” explained Mr Fraser.

“In the industry, all of our holiday homeowners, they pay what’s known as a pitch fee every year, and in return for that, we do all the maintenance.

“They literally don’t have to worry about anything, because if anything goes wrong, they just call our team and say: ‘Look, I need help with the boiler or I need help with this.’

“We also do all the gardening around their holiday homes.”