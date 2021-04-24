Video: Why Do We Buy And Collect Retro Video Games?

Author:

If you’re a retro video game collector, you’ve probably been asked at least a few times in your life why you buy so many old games. You might have even asked the same question to yourself in the past – perhaps challenging your own reasons.

So, why do people collect old (and physical) games in this day and age – especially in the digital age? While this is a tough question to answer, it’s nothing Zion, Alex and Jon were too afraid to take on, so they’ve put together a video about it.

Have a listen above and tell us down in the comments if you’re still committed to physical retro purchases in 2021.