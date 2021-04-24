Virgin Media set to rival Sky with an all-new way to watch TV

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

Virgin Media is preparing to unleash a new TV service for customers that looks set to give Sky’s popular NOW streaming platform a serious run for its money. Virgin Media has confirmed plans to trial its new service, which will bring all of the most popular streaming services into a single place.

Unfortunately, Virgin is being a little vague about exactly which services will be included, but Netflix, Disney+, NOW and BT Sport seem the most likely. If that turns out to be true, the new all-in-one streaming platform from Virgin Media will comfortably beat what Sky currently offers with NOW. That’s because NOW only gives customers access to Sky’s channels and on-demand catalogue as well as HayU. There’s no support for other streaming platforms.

Advertisements

What makes the latter particularly bizarre is that NOW uses tweaked hardware and software from Roku, which has one of the most comprehensive libraries of streaming apps on its set-top boxes. So, there are Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+ streaming apps out there that would be instantly compatible with all NOW boxes.

Details remain pretty scarce about the new competitor from Virgin Media, although the company has established a webpage for the new streaming option, where it’s asking customers to give it a try.

READ MORE: You don’t need a Samsung TV to use one of its greatest features