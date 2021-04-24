VIZ Media Reveals Cover Art For Pokémon: Sword & Shield, Vol. 1 Manga

Author

This post originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News

VIZ Media, the same publisher behind Ask Iwata, has shared a first look at the cover of Pokémon” Sword & Shield, Vol. 1 manga series. It’ll arrive on 10th August and is available to pre-order now over on Amazon and is priced at $ 4.99 USD.

This series, written by the legendary Hidenori Kusaka (responsible for the past Pokémon Adventures series), follows Casey and Henry – who share a dream of participating in Gym battles. Here’s a rundown of the Vol. 1 paperback:

Advertisements

Excitable Casey and easygoing Henry share a dream of participating in gym battles. For Casey it’s a chance to become reunited with her missing Pokémon. For Henry, it’s a chance to search for the legendary Rusted Sword and Rusted Shield. Casey, a hacker who invented the Dynamax Simulator, and Henry, a boy who repairs gear for Pokémon, both dream of entering the Galar region’s gym battles. But they can’t enter any tournaments without the support of the local champion, Leon! Maybe helping Leon herd a flock of wandering Wooloo off the train tracks will earn them a recommendation?

Will you be adding this one to your collection when it arrives in August? Leave a comment down below.