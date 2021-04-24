Want to book a Covid vaccine? Follow this important advice from fraud experts

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

Coronavirus UK vaccine programme is well underway, with over 44 million doses already administered by the NHS. Some 11.2 million people in Britain now fully vaccinated, but with plenty more to go – a warning has been issued about how to spot a real NHS invite from a fake one.

Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud and cyber reporting centre, throughout 2021 has been warning about coronavirus vaccine scams. Advertisements Callous con-artists have been trying to take advantage of the demand for the vaccine, and the wait that plenty of people are facing to get an invite, by attempting to trick victims into paying for access to the vaccine. Towards the start of this year Which? received a report of someone receiving a robocall asking them to pay £50 for a vaccine. While in another case a 92-year-old woman was given a fake coronavirus vaccine when a man knocked on her door and charged £160. READ MORE: These Google Play Store apps could REALLY cost you, avoid at all costs

The coronavirus vaccine is being offered free of charge by the NHS. You will never be charged for the Covid-19 vaccination. As for the wait, the NHS is currently working through the age groups and you will only be eligible once it’s your turn. As millions of people wait for their call-up, Action Fraud UK has highlighted how to spot bogus vaccine invites from real ones that could be sent over text. On Twitter, the @actionfraudUK account posted: “The @NHSuk are sending text messages to some people to invite them to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. “Remember, the vaccine is FREE. the NHS will never ask you for payment or banking details in order to receive the vaccine.” The Action Fraud UK Twitter also offered advice about how to spot a real NHS coronavirus text message. Action Fraud said: “The NHS are texting people inviting them to book their life saving Covid job, making it quicker and more convenient to get an appointment.