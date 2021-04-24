NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Woman drives off after being shot by boyfriend at Houston apartment, police said

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A woman is now in the hospital after police said she was shot in the chest by her boyfriend Friday night.

Officials from the Houston Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting near a gas station on Scott Street near Corder around 11:30 p.m.

The 20-year-old victim and her boyfriend were said to have been in an ongoing disagreement before he came to her apartment complex, which was located across the street from the gas station.

The two were reportedly in a heated argument before police say the boyfriend pulled out a gun and shot into her car between 10 to 14 times.

The woman was hit once in the chest but managed to drive across the street to ask for help, according to authorities. She is in the hospital in critical condition.

The boyfriend has not been located, but has a warrant out for his arrest.

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.

