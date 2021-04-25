NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

5-vehicle crash closes 290 eastbound at Bingle Road

5-vehicle crash closes 290 eastbound at Bingle Road

Author: KTRK

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A major crash involving a pedestrian on US-290 Northwest Freeway forced the complete closure of all eastbound main lanes Saturday night in northwest Houston.

It happened sometime before 8:30 p.m. on the freeway at Bingle Road. At least five vehicles were involved, according to Houston TranStar.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital, Houston police said. Their condition and what led to the crash weren’t immediately known.

Traffic on 290 was stacked up for more than two mile before the crash scene as of 9:45 p.m.

To detour, take Gessner Road to Hempstead Road or West Little York Road. The crash is before West 43rd Street.

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.

