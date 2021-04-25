Acupuncture benefits: Traditional medicine could help with hypertension and osteoporosis

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Acupuncture points are believed to stimulate the central nervous system, said John Hopkins Medicine.
The site continued: “This, in turn, releases chemicals into the muscles, spinal cord, and brain.
“These biochemical changes may stimulate the body’s natural healing abilities and promote physical and emotional well-being.
“National Institutes of Health (NIH) studies have shown that acupuncture is an effective treatment alone or in combination with conventional therapies.”
