AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend Abbie shows face online for first time since horrific burns

“I think the most important thing was that the skin grafts worked.”

Abbie thanked her fans for all their support as she explained the extent of her injuries.

She wrote: “Whilst we were attempting to create a glass bottle into a vase following a YouTube tutorial, it went terribly wrong and it resulted in me incurring injuries and burns requiring continuous hospital treatment over the past seven weeks.

“I really need you all to be careful with what you’re doing and if you’re copying any YouTube videos. I will be OK, I love you all.”

She added: “I also want to say a massive thank you to the nurses and doctors and the Chelsea & Westminster burns unit for their incredible care and treatment.”