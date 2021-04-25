Aldi’s sell-out hanging egg chair is back in stores on Sunday – but you must be quick

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Last time the chair was on sale, many people missed out and expressed their frustrations on the Aldi website.

One person wrote: “Waited ages in queue and then out of stock! What’s the point never again am I wasting my time plenty of others selling for 30-40 more better quality might aswell buy off them!”

Advertisements

Another person added: “On the website all night for these invisible egg chairs just a ploy to get you on their website! Disgusting Aldi!”

However, the chair mostly has five-star reviews, with many praising the product. One person said: “Even though it took ages to get on the website to pre order this item, it was well worth the wait. Excellent product, speedy delivery.”

Read More